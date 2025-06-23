Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $201,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,485,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,028,000 after purchasing an additional 138,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Elevance Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,618,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,004,000 after buying an additional 464,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Elevance Health by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,556,000 after buying an additional 1,893,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,447,000 after buying an additional 115,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,686,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,722,000 after buying an additional 76,896 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $373.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.45 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.15. The company has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.69%.

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Argus set a $465.00 price target on Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Elevance Health from $522.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.87.

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

