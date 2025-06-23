Stonegate Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,202 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,372,694 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $662,694,000 after buying an additional 375,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,538,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $584,139,000 after buying an additional 908,271 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $437,587,000 after buying an additional 2,171,722 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $353,242,000 after buying an additional 2,378,043 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $299,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

