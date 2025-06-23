Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,488 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Novartis by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,176,000 after purchasing an additional 111,066 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its position in Novartis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 77,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $115.62 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $244.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.06 and its 200 day moving average is $107.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

