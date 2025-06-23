Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 348 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,916,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,060,000 after acquiring an additional 358,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,434,000 after acquiring an additional 264,778 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,403,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,033,000 after buying an additional 19,895 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,308,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,500,000 after buying an additional 214,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter worth $266,148,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bank Financial cut RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 25th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

RB Global Price Performance

RB Global stock opened at $104.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.78. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.38 and a 12 month high of $109.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.79.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $213,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,302.32. This represents a 12.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Dewitt sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $84,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,687.05. The trade was a 12.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,349. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

