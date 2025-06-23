Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 789 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,135,584.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,654.28. The trade was a 45.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 393,791 shares of company stock valued at $46,380,998. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $130.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.40. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $133.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.13.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 105.02% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.42.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

