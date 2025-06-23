The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $198.41 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $218.80. The stock has a market cap of $149.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.85.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

