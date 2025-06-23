The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Sells $911,711.29 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $911,711.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,251.54. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $89.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $90.60.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817,022 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $1,289,544,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 595.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262,309 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954,248 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

