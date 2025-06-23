The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,645 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $261,713.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,152.32. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,995 shares of company stock valued at $10,493,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $89.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.60.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.