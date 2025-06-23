The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Raised by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.23.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CLX opened at $120.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

