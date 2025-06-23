Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells $4,272,810.00 in Stock

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.27, for a total transaction of $4,272,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,127,372. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.35, for a total transaction of $4,303,050.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Joel Reiss sold 3,300 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,321.80, for a total transaction of $4,361,940.00.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,441.89 on Monday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,411.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,349.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

