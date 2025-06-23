Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells $4,272,810.00 in Stock

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.27, for a total transaction of $4,272,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,127,372. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 20th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.35, for a total transaction of $4,303,050.00.
- On Monday, April 21st, Joel Reiss sold 3,300 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,321.80, for a total transaction of $4,361,940.00.
Transdigm Group Stock Performance
Shares of TDG opened at $1,441.89 on Monday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,411.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,349.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.
About Transdigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
