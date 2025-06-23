Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Argus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $40.25 on Monday. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.