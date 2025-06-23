U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

