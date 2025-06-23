Union Savings Bank Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of Union Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.56. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

