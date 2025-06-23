Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,938,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 130,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 52,827 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
VCIT stock opened at $81.89 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.97.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
