Video Game Stocks To Watch Today – June 21st

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that develop, publish, distribute or provide hardware and services for video gaming. By buying these securities, investors gain exposure to firms ranging from console manufacturers and game studios to digital distribution platforms and esports organizers. Their market performance often reflects new game launches, industry trends and shifts in consumer gaming habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $96.16. The company had a trading volume of 20,513,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,967,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 1 year low of $66.55 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average of $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $95.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,617,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average of $114.01. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $238.37. 3,448,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,139. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.03 and its 200 day moving average is $207.39. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $242.28.

