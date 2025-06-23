Weaver Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.9% of Weaver Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.6% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $682.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $618.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $683.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.13, for a total value of $5,836,104.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,048,632.36. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.05, for a total transaction of $577,513.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,182 shares in the company, valued at $19,552,673.10. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,423 shares of company stock valued at $73,580,663. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.