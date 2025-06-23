What is Lifesci Capital’s Estimate for DNTH Q2 Earnings?

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 18th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dianthus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4%

DNTH opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $541.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $32.27.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 1,544.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNTH. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,735,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,866,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,333 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,206,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 712,902 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,110,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,002,000 after acquiring an additional 363,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

