What is Noble Financial’s Forecast for Euroseas Q3 Earnings?

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Euroseas in a research report issued on Friday, June 20th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $15.15 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.05 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $44.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The shipping company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.41. Euroseas had a net margin of 58.28% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company had revenue of $54.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Euroseas by 661.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Euroseas by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Novem Group bought a new position in Euroseas during the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Euroseas by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is 14.00%.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

