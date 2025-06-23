William Blair Issues Negative Forecast for VTGN Earnings

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, June 18th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. The company had revenue of ($0.01) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 6,777.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 98,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

