Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after buying an additional 110,772 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Legacy Trust lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.56.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

