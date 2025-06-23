World Equity Group Inc. Invests $268,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,995,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000,000 after buying an additional 2,024,640 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,181,000 after buying an additional 1,843,158 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,087,000 after buying an additional 1,030,999 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,325,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,221,000 after buying an additional 908,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $112.91 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $269.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.34 and a 200-day moving average of $112.27.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

