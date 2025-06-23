World Equity Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

World Equity Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $1,796,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,258.9% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 25.3% during the first quarter. Covea Finance now owns 118,994 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Baird R W downgraded Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $93.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.54. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

