World Equity Group Inc. Sells 1,215 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

World Equity Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $88.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $80.66 and a 12-month high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.