World Equity Group Inc. Sells 1,231 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

World Equity Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,729,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,391 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $129.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.75 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.19 and a 200-day moving average of $143.83.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

