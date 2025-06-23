World Equity Group Inc. Sells 6,941 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

World Equity Group Inc. reduced its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. JBR Co Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $896,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 44,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,522.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

GCOW opened at $37.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.70.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

