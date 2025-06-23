World Equity Group Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,536,000 after acquiring an additional 429,028 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $69,128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $66,368,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $52,445,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,411,000 after buying an additional 94,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.25.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.5%

FDS stock opened at $422.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $440.15 and its 200 day moving average is $451.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.69 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

