World Equity Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

World Equity Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 324,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.58. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2403 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

