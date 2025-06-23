Worthington Steel (WS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect Worthington Steel to post earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $800.45 million for the quarter.
Worthington Steel Stock Performance
Shares of WS stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. Worthington Steel has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Steel
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Worthington Steel by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Worthington Steel by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Worthington Steel by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Worthington Steel Company Profile
Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.
