Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for RLI Earnings

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RLI in a report released on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RLI’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RLI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

Shares of RLI opened at $72.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.70. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day moving average of $76.72.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. RLI had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $36.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

