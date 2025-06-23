Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for NetApp Earnings

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of NetApp in a report issued on Thursday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the data storage provider will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.79.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $102.69 on Monday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,940.35. This represents a 39.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $865,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,208,812.90. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,108. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,794 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 68,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $5,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile



NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

