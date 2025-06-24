13,400 Shares in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $17,587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,010,000 after purchasing an additional 358,478 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 1,006.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 128,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 116,527 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 75,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,307,000.

NASDAQ NVDL opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $88.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

