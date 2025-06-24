3,746 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $313.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.87 and a 1 year high of $317.54. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.82 and a beta of 0.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. The firm had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $5,904,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,978,088. The trade was a 28.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.