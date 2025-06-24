4,000 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4,941.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

FMB opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

