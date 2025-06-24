4,289 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,289 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,716.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 389.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $279.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.41 and a 1-year high of $291.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,460. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,179. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.