8,836 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,688 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 17,477.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,016,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,910,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 2,804.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,749,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,512 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 341.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.79. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.57, a P/E/G ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Datadog from $143.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.52.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $9,376,185.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,598 shares in the company, valued at $49,219,013.34. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $595,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,493,851.60. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 777,966 shares of company stock valued at $87,512,075. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

