94,355 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 286,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in NU by 51.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NU by 128.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

NU opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

