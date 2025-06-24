Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,405 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 0.9%

ORCL stock opened at $207.08 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $216.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.26.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. JMP Securities set a $240.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,395,223. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.