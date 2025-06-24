Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Shares in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

