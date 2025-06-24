Advisor Resource Council Buys 652 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

