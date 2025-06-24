Advisor Resource Council Buys New Stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in EQT by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in EQT by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on EQT shares. TD Cowen raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

EQT Trading Down 1.8%

EQT stock opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.29. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65. EQT Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.59%. Analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. EQT’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

