Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 2,763 Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,952,773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,312,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Entergy by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347,926 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,396 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,042,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $88.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

