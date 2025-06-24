Advisor Resource Council Takes $264,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,745 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fortinet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $103.15 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average is $100.33. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

