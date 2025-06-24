Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.87. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

