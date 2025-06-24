Advisor Resource Council Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $177.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.68 and its 200 day moving average is $176.28. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

