Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Alcoa by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Q1 EBITDA beat expectations, Q2 EBITDA estimate raised to 439M from 351M Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Alcoa Trading Up 3.2%

Alcoa stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.71. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 18.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

