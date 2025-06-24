Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $519.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.74 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.76.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

