Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 117 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 259.7% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 199,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $278.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $773.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

