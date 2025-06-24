Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $83,769.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,346,173.73. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $300,897.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,173 shares in the company, valued at $25,220,827.19. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,409,487 shares of company stock valued at $175,694,222. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.9%

ABNB stock opened at $130.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.23.

View Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.