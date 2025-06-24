Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $111,000 Stock Position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in CSX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

