Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) Position Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $783.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.19, a PEG ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $696.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $625.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12-month low of $279.02 and a 12-month high of $806.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.39, for a total value of $702,632.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 268,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,643,166.65. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,642 shares of company stock worth $30,500,428 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.